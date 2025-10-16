The Skelya regiment received 13 complaints from soldiers about beatings, but the Military Prosecutor's Office did not confirm them

Soldiers of the Skelya regiment complained of beatings and illegal deprivation of liberty by the command

425 Skala air defense system (Illustrative photo: x.com/425Skala)

Servicemen of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skala" filed complaints 13 times about violations of their rights by their commanders. This was reported to LIGA.net by the Military Law Enforcement Service of Ukraine (military unit A2256) in response to an information request.

Prior to that, in late September, in a commentary for LIGA.net , the then Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Members of Their Families, Olga Reshetylova, reported that the Skelya Regiment regularly received complaints about beatings of servicemen and illegal deprivation of liberty. The unit has been dubbed one of the biggest violators of human rights in the Armed Forces.

It is noted that the HCJ collected relevant data and identified 13 recorded appeals from Skala fighters complaining about "illegal actions by the command," namely, the facts of beatings and illegal deprivation of liberty.

All cases were investigated.

"In the course of the inspections, these facts were not confirmed," the response reads.

At the same time, the Office of the Prosecutor General responded to a similar request by saying that they do not keep records of information on the number of criminal proceedings for beating, violating the rights or depriving military personnel, including members of the 425th Skala Special Forces.