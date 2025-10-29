Military: Claims of encirclement of Kupiansk and Pokrovsk are Putin's invention
Heavy fighting is taking place in Kupyansk, but there is no talk of encircling the Ukrainian military. This was stated by in the Joint Forces Group after the words of dictator Vladimir Putin.
"Heavy fighting is taking place in and around Kupyansk, and the occupiers are trying to gain a foothold in the northern part of the city. However, any statements about the "encirclement" of Ukrainian troops there are fiction and fantasy, not based on any factual data on the ground," the military noted .
Prior to that, on October 29, Putin said that the Defense Forces were allegedly surrounded in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk. He also expressed a desire to invite Ukrainian and foreign journalists to these cities to demonstrate this "encirclement" to them .
The group noted that the Russian dictator made a fool of himself by repeating the false statements of his own generals, which even Russians cannot believe.
- on October 26, the General Staff said that about 200 occupants had infiltrated Pokrovsk , but the Armed Forces were not allowed to advance toward the center. Fighting continues in the city.
- On the same day, President Zelenskyy denied the encirclement of up to 5,000 Ukrainian troops near Kupiansk and Pokrovsk. According to him, this is a lie aimed at the United States.
- The DSHV said on October 27 that the Russians had gathered about 11,000 occupants to surround Pokrovsk and the agglomeration. The military also showed a possible plan of the enemy.
- Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the occupiers' entry into Myrnohrad and noted that the spokesman made a mistake.
Comments (0)