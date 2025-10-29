Military: Claims of encirclement of Kupiansk and Pokrovsk are Putin's invention

According to the Defense Forces, Putin's statement is not based on any actual data on the ground

Ukrainian Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Heavy fighting is taking place in Kupyansk, but there is no talk of encircling the Ukrainian military. This was stated by in the Joint Forces Group after the words of dictator Vladimir Putin.

"Heavy fighting is taking place in and around Kupyansk, and the occupiers are trying to gain a foothold in the northern part of the city. However, any statements about the "encirclement" of Ukrainian troops there are fiction and fantasy, not based on any factual data on the ground," the military noted .

Prior to that, on October 29, Putin said that the Defense Forces were allegedly surrounded in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk. He also expressed a desire to invite Ukrainian and foreign journalists to these cities to demonstrate this "encirclement" to them .

The group noted that the Russian dictator made a fool of himself by repeating the false statements of his own generals, which even Russians cannot believe.