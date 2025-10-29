Russians have gathered about 11,000 occupants to surround Pokrovsk and the agglomeration – a possible plan
Russia has engaged about 11,000 invaders to surround Pokrovsk agglomeration in Donetsk region. About reported the 7th rapid reaction corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and published a map of Russia's possible plan.
"The enemy used about 11,000 people to implement the plan to surround the Pokrovsk agglomeration. The enemy groups that managed to infiltrate the city aim to advance to the northwest and north of Pokrovsk," the statement said.
The military added that in total, the Russians have amassed about 27,000 invaders, about 100 tanks, up to 260 armored combat vehicles, and up to 160 cannons and mortars in their area of responsibility.
At the same time, the unit noted, the defenders of the Pokrovsk agglomeration continue their defense operation.
"In total, over the past two days, Ukrainian troops eliminated 90 occupants in the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Brigade, and 42 more were wounded. Ukrainian troops destroyed one armored personnel carrier, three infantry fighting vehicles, three cars, one motorcycle, and shot down and landed 158 drones of various types. Directly in Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces destroyed 18 occupants," the publication adds.
The military also added a possible plan for the Russians to surround the Pokrovsk agglomeration:
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian OSINT project Deepstate has recorded an increase in the gray zone and territory under the control of the occupiers in Pokrovsk, near the city, and in general in the direction. Changes on the map of these analysts appear with a delay.
- On October 26 The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that about 200 occupants managed to infiltrate and accumulate in Pokrovsk, while the defenders do not allow them to advance to the city center.
- On the same day, president Zelenskyy denied information about the encirclement of Ukrainian troops near Kupyansk and Pokrovsk.
- On October 27, the 1 corps of the National Guard "Azov" denied the occupiers' statements about the alleged seizure of the town of Rodynske in Pokrovsk district. The connection also reported repelling a massive attack on the neighboring Dobropillia direction.
- The next day, Zelenskyy said that for more than six months in the areas of Dobropillia, Pokrovsk, and in the east in general, Ukrainian prisoners of war 2200 invaders were caught.
- On October 28, the Vostok group denied the Russian event to Myrnohrad near Pokrovsk.
