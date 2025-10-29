Russians have gathered about 11,000 occupants to surround Pokrovsk and the agglomeration – a possible plan

The goal of the Russian groups that infiltrated Pokrovsk is to advance to the northwest and north of the city, the 7th Airborne Corps said

Illustrative photo: Nazar Voloshyn

Russia has engaged about 11,000 invaders to surround Pokrovsk agglomeration in Donetsk region. About reported the 7th rapid reaction corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and published a map of Russia's possible plan.

"The enemy used about 11,000 people to implement the plan to surround the Pokrovsk agglomeration. The enemy groups that managed to infiltrate the city aim to advance to the northwest and north of Pokrovsk," the statement said.

The military added that in total, the Russians have amassed about 27,000 invaders, about 100 tanks, up to 260 armored combat vehicles, and up to 160 cannons and mortars in their area of responsibility.

At the same time, the unit noted, the defenders of the Pokrovsk agglomeration continue their defense operation.

"In total, over the past two days, Ukrainian troops eliminated 90 occupants in the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Brigade, and 42 more were wounded. Ukrainian troops destroyed one armored personnel carrier, three infantry fighting vehicles, three cars, one motorcycle, and shot down and landed 158 drones of various types. Directly in Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces destroyed 18 occupants," the publication adds.

The military also added a possible plan for the Russians to surround the Pokrovsk agglomeration:

7th rapid reaction corps of the Airborne Assault Forces

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian OSINT project Deepstate has recorded an increase in the gray zone and territory under the control of the occupiers in Pokrovsk, near the city, and in general in the direction. Changes on the map of these analysts appear with a delay.

Deepstate map as of October 27

Deepstate map as of October 28

Map: Deepstate

