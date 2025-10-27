On October 27, Ukrainian defenders repelled a massive Russian attack near Dobropillia, Donetsk region. About this reported the first corps of the National Guard "Azov" and published a video.

The occupants made another attempt at a mechanized attack, trying to capture Shakhove and Volodymyrivka, the unit explained.

"The enemy launched 29 units of armored vehicles, which makes this offensive one of the most massive in recent times. The attack was characterized by an increase in the number of tanks," Azov said.

They noted that the invaders tried to complicate the actions of the Defense Forces by sending equipment in small groups (four to five units each) along different routes and at different times, and that the Russians were counting on unfavorable weather conditions to complicate the work of the drones: "Despite this, their plan was foiled."

"Thanks to the advance engineering equipment of the positions, effective mining and coordinated actions of the Defense Forces units – primarily artillery crews of the Armed Forces and National Guard brigades, as well as the crews of the Unmanned Systems Forces – the enemy attack, which lasted more than six hours, was repelled," the corps said.

According to it, as a result, the occupiers lost 15 pieces of equipment – two tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles and one passenger vehicle.

"Enemy infantry landing from vehicles were destroyed by FPV drones. The clearing of the enemy infantry landing sites continues," the Azov military summarized.

Map: Deepstate (blue – recently liberated, green – previously liberated)

