Russians do not fully control any of the districts of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region. The situation in the city as of 9:00 a.m. on October 27 reported 7th rapid reaction corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and added a video of the work of the Ukrainian military to destroy the occupiers in the village.

"In Pokrovsk, city battles are ongoing with enemy groups that, due to their numerical superiority in forces and means, managed to infiltrate the city and accumulate in different parts of the settlement," the unit said.

According to him, the defenders of Pokrovsk are actively countering the occupiers in the city, and recently the defense has been reinforced with new units.

This includes assault troops, artillery, drone crews, and other components of the Defense Forces.

"We are stepping up the use of anti-aircraft drones and net guns against enemy Mavic vehicles. In addition, we are remotely mining the enemy's infiltration routes," the 7th Corps said.

They noted that on October 25-26, the military killed about 40 Russians in Pokrovsk.

"The occupiers who entered the city are not trying to gain a foothold, but intend to move further north. In this way, the enemy wants to disperse our defense forces and block the land logistics corridors to the city. Therefore, we are not talking about full control over any of the districts of Pokrovsk," the unit emphasized.

At the same time, the military added, the invaders are able to monitor movements both in Pokrovsk and in neighboring Myrnohrad: "The rotation of personnel is complicated and takes place with significant delays. Logistics is limited. Both air and ground drones are used to deliver the necessary provisions."

Meanwhile, the Russians are conducting classic massive assault operations along the entire defense line of the 7th Corps – the military say that the goal is to break the defense of the Defense Forces, bring the demarcation line closer to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, and gradually establish full control over the neighborhoods of both cities.

According to the unit, on October 25-26, the occupiers carried out 42 attacks along its entire defense line: "The Russians did not achieve any of their goals. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 64 occupants and four units of armored vehicles, two units of automotive vehicles and six motorcycles. The massive assaults were repelled thanks to the interaction between the units in the 7th Corps defense lane and adjacent units from the Azov National Guard's 1st Corps.

The Ukrainian OSINT project Deepstate records the part of Pokrovsk under the control of the occupiers and in the gray zone. Changes to its map are delayed.

Map: Deepstate

Map: Deepstate

Map: Deepstate