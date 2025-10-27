Russians claim occupation of Rodynske near Pokrovsk – military denies it
The town of Rodynske in the Pokrovsk district is under the control of the Defense Forces, despite fake statements by propagandists. This was stated by in the Azov National Guard Corps.
For several days in a row, Russian propagandists claimed the "successful capture" of this settlement in the Donetsk region. However, the "Jaguar" battalion of the 14th "Chervona Kalyna" brigade of the first corps of the Azov National Guard denied these statements.
According to the military, several enemy infantrymen did enter the outskirts of the city and took up residence in abandoned buildings. However, the city is under the control of the Defense Forces.
The military showed footage of the crew of a Jaguar armored personnel carrier destroying Russian infantry. The city continues to be cleared of occupants, search and elimination of "those wishing to install the tricolor" in the Ukrainian city is underway.
- on October 23, propagandists announced a "landing" in Kherson and allegedly successful consolidation in the Korabel area. The Defense Forces denied this and showed a video from the city.
- On October 26, the General Staff said that about 200 occupants had infiltrated Pokrovsk, but the Armed Forces were not allowed to advance to the center. Fighting continues in the city.
- On the same day, President Zelensky denied the encirclement of up to 5000 Ukrainian troops near Kupiansk and Pokrovsk. He said that this lie of Russians about their "successes" is aimed at the United States.
- On October 27, the Skelya regiment reported that they had cleared the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovs'k region from the Russian subversive group. The village is under the control of the Defense Forces.
