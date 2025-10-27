Several enemy infantrymen have entered the town and are holed up in houses, but the Defense Forces are clearing them out

photo_2025-10-12_10-13-26

The town of Rodynske in the Pokrovsk district is under the control of the Defense Forces, despite fake statements by propagandists. This was stated by in the Azov National Guard Corps.

For several days in a row, Russian propagandists claimed the "successful capture" of this settlement in the Donetsk region. However, the "Jaguar" battalion of the 14th "Chervona Kalyna" brigade of the first corps of the Azov National Guard denied these statements.

According to the military, several enemy infantrymen did enter the outskirts of the city and took up residence in abandoned buildings. However, the city is under the control of the Defense Forces.

The military showed footage of the crew of a Jaguar armored personnel carrier destroying Russian infantry. The city continues to be cleared of occupants, search and elimination of "those wishing to install the tricolor" in the Ukrainian city is underway.