Assault groups of the 425th separate regiment "Skelya" have cleared the village of Yehorivka in Dnipro region from a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group. This was reported by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Skelya, a large group of Russian infantry entered the village. The enemies "stayed in the houses and did not show themselves until the last moment.".

The Ukrainian military released a video of the assault, during which, according to them, the Russians surrounded them, threw grenades, fired at them with grenade launchers and finished them off at close range.

As a result of the sweep, dozens of occupants were eliminated in the village and on the outskirts of it, and all enemy attempts to break out of the encirclement were repelled.

Defense forces report that Yegorivka is now fully under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with the Skelya regiment raising the Ukrainian flag over the village.

Yegorivka village (Photo: Deepstate)