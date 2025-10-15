The occupiers could have been helped by problems with the fortifications of Ukrainian forces, as well as the flat territory, the Alliance says

Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers

NATO attributes certain successes of Russian troops in the eastern part of Zaporizhzhia region, Dnipropetrovs'k, southern Donetsk and Kupyansk direction, among other things, to the lack of fortifications of Ukrainian troops. This was stated by a senior NATO official, the correspondent reports. LIGA.net .

"These successes are likely due to the open terrain, lack of fortifications and the stretch of Ukrainian forces," he commented .

According to him, Pokrovsk is likely to remain a priority for the occupiers.

Ukrainian forces respond by building new defense lines and moving to an active defense strategy.

Russia maintains higher force levels. The decrease in casualties is likely due to a change in tactics: they now use smaller groups traveling on motorcycles and ATVs to find weaknesses in Ukrainian defenses. It may also be the result of the depletion of Soviet-era tanks.

Russia likely to continue strategy of slow gains despite high losses, NATO official adds.