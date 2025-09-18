The Ukrainian Armed Forces are still standing in Kamianske and Plavni. If lost, Russia could reach the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia
Ukrainian positions still remain in Kamianske and Plavni in the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region. If they completely lose control of these settlements, the Russians will actually gain access to the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia. This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, during a telethon.
He emphasized that the Russians are actively continuing their attempts to push the Defense Forces out of the vicinity of Kamianske and Plavni. Over the past 24 hours, on September 17, the enemy attacked with the support of aviation, but without success.
"We still hold our positions in Kamianske and Plavni. The enemy has been trying to knock us out all summer <…> He is wiping out all the positions there, dismantling them, and has actually destroyed all of Kamianske. However, our troops are holding on and preventing him from completely capturing this settlement," he emphasized .
Voloshyn noted that from Kamianske and Plavni, which are located a little further west on the shore of the former Kakhovka reservoir, it is possible to develop an offensive on the next settlement – Stepnohirsk, as well as on Prymorske.
"This is actually reaching the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia. That's why the Defense Forces are holding [Kamianske and Plavni] securely and repelling all attacks," he added .
- In August, Syrsky reported that Russians were moving their units from Sumy to Zaporizhzhia, planning to launch active offensives.
- The occupiers intensified attacks on Zaporizhzhia with MLRS. FPV drones have also repeatedly flown over the regional center .
