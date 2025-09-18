The Ukrainian Armed Forces are still standing in Kamianske and Plavni. If lost, Russia could reach the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian forces still hold positions in Kamianske and Plavni. This is holding back the Russian offensive on Zaporizhzhia, the Armed Forces explained

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian positions still remain in Kamianske and Plavni in the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region. If they completely lose control of these settlements, the Russians will actually gain access to the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia. This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, during a telethon.

He emphasized that the Russians are actively continuing their attempts to push the Defense Forces out of the vicinity of Kamianske and Plavni. Over the past 24 hours, on September 17, the enemy attacked with the support of aviation, but without success.

"We still hold our positions in Kamianske and Plavni. The enemy has been trying to knock us out all summer <…> He is wiping out all the positions there, dismantling them, and has actually destroyed all of Kamianske. However, our troops are holding on and preventing him from completely capturing this settlement," he emphasized .

Voloshyn noted that from Kamianske and Plavni, which are located a little further west on the shore of the former Kakhovka reservoir, it is possible to develop an offensive on the next settlement – Stepnohirsk, as well as on Prymorske.

"This is actually reaching the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia. That's why the Defense Forces are holding [Kamianske and Plavni] securely and repelling all attacks," he added .

Screenshot from the DeepState map