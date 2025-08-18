Syrskyi: Russia plans to advance on Zaporizhzhia and Pokrovsk directions

However, according to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Russia is not limited to just two areas

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook)

Russia is concentrating its forces on the Pokrovske and Zaporizhzhia directions to launch an active offensive. The situation at the front is really difficult, reported commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, Russia is currently regrouping and focusing on two main areas.

"This is the Pokrovsk direction, which remains crucial for the Russians. And now the enemy is moving its units from Sumy to Zaporizhzhia direction. That is, this will be the second direction where the enemy plans to launch active offensive actions," explained the Commander-in-Chief.

Syrskyi noted that low-intensity hostilities are currently taking place in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

"But by implementing the goals and instructions of Putin (Russian dictator Vladimir - ), the occupiers are trying to deliver a powerful blow there as well, which was planned a year ago. You remember that the Kursk operation just disrupted their plans," he added.

The Commander-in-Chief reminded that the Russians were moving troops from Zaporizhzhia region to Kursk region, including the 76th Air Assault Division.

Regarding the enemy's goals in this area, Syrsky noted that the Russians aim to break through the Ukrainian defense and move deeper into the territory.

"Their goal, of course, is the entire region," he added.

Syrsky also emphasized that Russia is not limited to just two directions.

"Probably, there will still be the Novopavlivka direction. And active actions are underway in the Liman sector – Russians are also trying to achieve success there, but the combat actions are of a smaller scale," noted the Commander-in-Chief.