Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate Sichneve in Dnipropetrovs'k region, killing 50 Russian occupants – video
Defense forces conducted a successful assault operation in the village of Sichneve in Dnipropetrovs'k region, killing about 50 Russian occupants and capturing eight more. About reports 141st separate mechanized brigade (141st Separate Mechanized Brigade).
The published footage shows assault operations in the village of Sichneve conducted by the soldiers of the 141st separate mechanized brigade.
"This operation is proof that we are not standing still. We are not only holding the line, but are confidently moving forward, liberating our territories and ruthlessly destroying every bug that has crawled onto our land," the brigade said.
- on September 15, the Ukrainian military pankivka was liberated in the Pokrovsk sector during the offensive.
- on September 29, Syrsky reported that russians surrounded near Dobropillia175 square kilometers have been liberated. And on October 1, the head of the military said that The Ukrainian Armed Forces cut through the Dobropole ledge, 177 square kilometers near Pokrovsk have been liberated.
