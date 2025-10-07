Soldiers of the 141st separate mechanized brigade successfully conducted an assault operation in the village of Sichneve

Defense forces conducted a successful assault operation in the village of Sichneve in Dnipropetrovs'k region, killing about 50 Russian occupants and capturing eight more. About reports 141st separate mechanized brigade (141st Separate Mechanized Brigade).

The published footage shows assault operations in the village of Sichneve conducted by the soldiers of the 141st separate mechanized brigade.

"This operation is proof that we are not standing still. We are not only holding the line, but are confidently moving forward, liberating our territories and ruthlessly destroying every bug that has crawled onto our land," the brigade said.