Ukrainian troops liberate Pankivka in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Soldiers of the 225th regiment liberate a settlement near Dobropillia in the course of offensive operations

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Ukrainian troops cleared Pankivka in the Pokrovsk sector, reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The 225th separate assault regiment performed combat work: in the unit noted that Pankivka was liberated during an offensive by the 1st Black Swan Battalion.

The settlement is located in the area of responsibility of the 1st Army Corps of the Azov National Guard. Previously, there were reported that units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard cleared Pankivka and the surrounding area.

Pankivka is a village in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. It is located to the east of the frontline near Dobropillia, where the Russian forces advanced deep into Ukrainian territory in August.

225 regiment publishes such a map with the liberated settlement:

Map: Telegram of 225th regiment

The Ukrainian OSINT project Deepstate is still recording Pankivka in the gray zone. Changes to its map are delayed.