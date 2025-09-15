The village of Pankivka is located about 18 km from the city of Dobropillia

Units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine have cleared the village of Pankivka and the surrounding areas in the Dobropole sector of Donetsk region from the Russian army. About reports 1 building of the Azov National Guard.

It is noted that the Russians are trying to hold on to their positions and are strengthening their groups in the area.

In order to increase the offensive potential, additional reserves were redeployed to the area of responsibility of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard: four infantry brigades and one marine regiment.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are making every effort to stop the enemy's advance and prevent a breakthrough in the defense," the corps emphasized.

Pankivka is located approximately 18 km from the city of Dobropillia and 35 km from the administrative border with Dnipropetrovska oblast.