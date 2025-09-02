Defense forces liberated Udachne village in Donetsk region from the Russian army. About reports General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" eliminated Russian strongholds.

"Over the course of two weeks, the assault groups cleared house by house and raised the Ukrainian flag over the village," the General Staff reported.

The video shows the battles for the village and the Ukrainian flag installed on a building in the village.

Udachne is located about 15 kilometers north of Pokrovsk.

Map: Deepstate