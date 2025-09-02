Defense forces liberate Udachne village in Donetsk region
Defense forces liberated Udachne village in Donetsk region from the Russian army. About reports General Staff of the Armed Forces.
Soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" eliminated Russian strongholds.
"Over the course of two weeks, the assault groups cleared house by house and raised the Ukrainian flag over the village," the General Staff reported.
The video shows the battles for the village and the Ukrainian flag installed on a building in the village.
Udachne is located about 15 kilometers north of Pokrovsk.
- on August 17, the General Staff reported that Pokrovsk is cleared of enemies, there are successes in several areas. on August 21, the head of the clearing six settlements on this direction, and on August 24, the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully counterattacked and cleared three villages of Russians in the Donetsk region.
- august 31 Defense Forces liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in the Donetsk region and installed a Ukrainian flag in the village.
