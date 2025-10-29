"The spokesman made a mistake". Ukrainian Armed Forces deny invaders' entry to Myrnohrad

The situation in Myrnohrad and its environs is under full control of the Defense Forces, the military assured

Ukrainian military (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Russian invaders are currently not in the city of Myrnohrad, Donetsk region. This was reported by The "Vostok" military grouping.

"The enemy is not in Myrnohrad. The situation in the city and its surroundings is fully controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the statement reads.

The military added that the day before, the spokesperson, giving a comment on the air of the telethon, made a mistake, referring to the situation in Pokrovsk.

They ask that this information be taken into account in further coverage of events in the combat areas.

On October 28, Hryhoriy Shapoval, a spokesman for the "Vostok" military unit, said that Russian occupation forces in the Pokrovsk sector "broke through to the outskirts of the city of Myrnohrad, where street fighting continues.".

Map: DeepState