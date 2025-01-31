Russians two kilometers from Myrnohrad: police show city's condition – video
Russian occupation forces are just two kilometers from the city of Myrnohrad in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast. Police are urging residents to evacuate.
According to law enforcement, around 3,000 people remain in Myrnohrad.
"Russians have completely destroyed the outskirts. There is no electricity, drinking water, or gas," the statement reads.
Police are transporting the wounded to hospitals, delivering humanitarian aid—including food and drinking water—and feeding abandoned animals.
Meanwhile, investigative teams are documenting the aftermath of enemy attacks. They are checking apartments and identifying owners so residents can apply for assistance due to housing destruction.