Russians two kilometers from Myrnohrad: police show city's condition – video

Authorities estimate that around 3,000 people still remain in the city

Police in Myrnohrad (Screenshot from National Police video on Facebook)

Russian occupation forces are just two kilometers from the city of Myrnohrad in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast. Police are urging residents to evacuate.

According to law enforcement, around 3,000 people remain in Myrnohrad.

"Russians have completely destroyed the outskirts. There is no electricity, drinking water, or gas," the statement reads.

Police are transporting the wounded to hospitals, delivering humanitarian aid—including food and drinking water—and feeding abandoned animals.

Meanwhile, investigative teams are documenting the aftermath of enemy attacks. They are checking apartments and identifying owners so residents can apply for assistance due to housing destruction.