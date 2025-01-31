Intense clashes on Pokrovsk front: 71 attacks repelled by Ukrainian forces

Recently, the General Staff has been accompanying information about the situation on the front with battle maps

Російські окупанти (Ілюстративне фото: ЕРА)

On January 30, Ukrainian forces engaged in 150 combat clashes across the front lines, with the fiercest battles occurring on the Pokrovsk axis. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled 71 attacks in this area, as reported by the General Staff and the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Troop Grouping.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces advanced primarily without armored support near settlements such as Zelene Pole, Vodiane Druhe, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Sribne, Andriyivka, Dachne, Ulakly, and Yantarne.

"Defense Forces inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy. Measures are being taken to prevent a deterioration in the tactical situation," the statement said.

Meanwhile, on the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops are amassing forces. They attempted to breach Ukrainian defensive lines twice near Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv but were unsuccessful.

Khortytsia reported that Russian forces achieved no gains in these areas.

“The enemy continues to accumulate forces for further attacks,” the statement reads.

On January 23, reports indicated that Russian forces set a fire in a conduit near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, potentially to cover up the destruction of their personnel.