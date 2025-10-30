Putin offers a "corridor" near Kupyansk for journalists. The Foreign Ministry says: we do not recommend trusting

Ukraine noted that Putin has not kept any of his ceasefire promises and recalled Ilovaisk

Georgiy Tykhyi (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Ukraine does not recommend journalists of any country to trust any proposals of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding "corridors" in the war zone and to visit it. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi.

on October 30, propaganda outlets reported that Putin allegedly instructed the Russian Defense Ministry to ensure that journalists from both foreign and Ukrainian media could travel to the area of Krasnoarmiysk, Kupyansk, and Dmytrove, where "the Ukrainian Defense Forces are blocked.".

Russian command is allegedly ready to stop fighting for five to six hours in these areas.

"To be honest, I do not recommend any journalists to trust any of Putin's proposals for 'corridors' in the war zone. I saw with my own eyes how such proposals are being implemented – on August 29, 2014 in Ilovaisk," said Tychy.

He noted that Putin's only goal is to continue the war. And he has never kept a single promise of a ceasefire. The Foreign Ministry asked not to help the Russian dictator justify crimes through Russian provocations against journalists.

"I also remind all media outlets that any visits to the Russian-occupied territory without Ukraine's permission are a violation of our legislation and international law. They will have long-term reputational and legal consequences. We are closely monitoring the developments," the Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized .