Occupants shot civilians in Kupyansk. SBU identifies one of the

The Russian and other occupants shot two men and a woman who were trying to evacuate the city

Occupant Andriy Syrotyuk (Photo: SBU)

Law enforcement officers have identified a Russian military official suspected of involvement in the shooting of three civilians in Kupiansk on October 2, 2025. This was reported to by Security Service of Ukraine.

We are talking about Andriy Syrotiuk, commander of the 121st Regiment of the 68th Motorized Rifle Division of the 6th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation.

According to the case file, the occupiers dressed in civilian clothes and infiltrated the outskirts of Kupiansk under the guise of locals to sow panic. Then the Russians shot two men and a woman who were trying to evacuate the city almost at close range.

SBU investigators are investigating the case as a war crime that resulted in the deaths of people. Evidence of the crime is being collected for the International Criminal Court.