Ukrainian Armed Forces control Kupiansk, entry to the city restricted to combat saboteurs – General Staff

Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, is under the control of Ukrainian defenders, and restrictions on entry for civilians are related to counter-sabotage measures. This was reported by the spokesman for the General Staff of the AFU, major Andriy Kovalov in the comments to Ukrinform.

"Search and strike operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the Russian occupants continue in the north of the city," the military said.

Kovalov noted that active counter-sabotage measures are currently being taken in Kupiansk.

According to the spokesperson, civilians were restricted from entering the city to effectively carry out such actions.

Earlier, the head of the city military administration, Andriy Besedin, said on the First Channel that it is currently impossible to get to Kupiansk, as the military is searching for Russian saboteurs who, in violation of the rules and customs of war, are changing into civilian clothes.

The official noted that the city lacks electricity, gas and water and has problems with communication – more than 1,640 local residents live in such conditions and refuse to leave, thus endangering themselves (680 of them remain on the right bank).

The Ukrainian analytical project Deepstate shows on its map that part of Kupiansk in the north is occupied, part of the city is in the gray zone, and part is under the control of the Ukrainian military. Changes to the project map appear with a delay.

Map: Deepstate

