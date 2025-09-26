Over 800 people remain in Kupiansk, but humanitarian aid will not be delivered – head of RMA

The city authorities emphasize that the city is dangerous, and the only way out is evacuation

Kupiansk (Photo: Andriy Kanashevych/Facebook)

The situation in Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast, remains difficult and humanitarian aid will no longer be delivered there. The head of the district military administration, Andriy Kanashevych, said this during a telethon.

According to him, the priority now is to evacuate the locals, of whom there are about 870 people left in Kupyansk. But there are areas of the city from which evacuation is no longer possible due to "great danger.".

"As for leaving Kupyansk in the direction of Kharkiv, there is still a possibility. We are engaging police, rescuers and even volunteer groups to process evacuation requests quickly and in a timely manner," Kanashevych said .

When asked whether food and other humanitarian supplies are being brought to those who remain in the city, the head of the RMA said no. It is risky, he said .

"No, no one will do this in Kupyansk, because it is a very big risk. This is out of the question. The only thing is evacuation," Kanashevych emphasized .