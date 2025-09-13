Russians used the pipe to reach Kupyansk, but the exit is controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

A counter-sabotage operation is underway in the city, and search and strike operations are underway around the city

Ukrainian military (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

The exit from the pipeline used by the Russians to move personnel to Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, is under the control of Ukrainian defenders. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, the situation in the city and its surroundings is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. At the same time, the occupants continue to attempt to amass on the northern outskirts of Kupyansk.

"The exit from the pipeline, which the enemy used to move personnel to Kupyansk, is under the control of Ukrainian defenders. The pipeline does not lead directly to the city," the statement said.

The General Staff noted that there are several pipelines in the Kupyansk area. Three of the four lines have already been damaged and flooded, while the outlet of the fourth is under the control of the Defense Forces.

A counter-sabotage operation is underway in the city, and search and strike operations are underway around the city. Since the start of the operation, in two weeks, Russia's losses have amounted to 395 people, 288 of whom are irrecoverable.

On the approaches to Kupyansk, near the settlements of Radkivka and Holubivka, Ukrainian defenders neutralized a total of 265 Russians. In the area of the city itself – another 128.

In addition, the occupiers are captured, replenishing the exchange fund and providing evidence that will be used against Russia.

On the evening of September 12, the project DeepState reported that the occupiers were using a gas pipe to overcome Oskil and enter Kupyansk. Analysts claim that the Russians have built a whole logistics artery. The entrances to the pipe are located in the area of Liman One.

To move around in the pipe, the occupiers use specially designed beds on wheels, as well as electric scooters, where the height allows. The route to the outskirts of Kupiansk takes about four days, so special resting places and provisions are made along the way.

Organized enemy groups reach Radkivka without serious losses and then move south to the forest, which they control. After that, they disperse in Kupyansk and reach the railroad, the analysts added.

Map: DeepState

On August 29, 2025, Zelensky announced successful search actions in Kupyansk, 30 Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were destroyed in two days.

On September 3, the head of the CDC denied the information about the occupation of half of Kupyansk.