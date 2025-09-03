Russians lied about controlling half of Kupyansk. The Center for Public Advocacy explained the tactics of the occupiers

Ukrainian military (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Russia's Ministry of Defense reports "control" over half of the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko denied this information.

On September 3, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state published a drone video of a man in a military uniform walking with a Russian flag, allegedly in Kupyansk. The occupiers claimed control over half of the city.

Kovalenko, referring to the military of the 114th separate brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that "this Russian runner with a flag in Kupyansk has already been killed."

All the fantasies of the Russian military commanders about controlling half of the city of Kupyansk up to the center are not true, added the head of the Center for Public Advocacy.

"The traditional tactic is to have runners with flags, they are filmed by a drone, and the propagandists do their work later," Kovalenko explained.

He added that there are difficult battles near Kupyansk, with Russians attacking the northern flank.

LIGA.net asked for a comment from the Dnipro Operational and Strategic Group of Troops, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

Photo: Telegram channel of Andriy Kovalenko

On August 17, the military reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian the army did 11 attempts to enter the city of Kupyansk – all attacks were repelled.

On August 29, Zelensky announced successful search actions in Kupyansk, 30 Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were destroyed in two days.