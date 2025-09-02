Zelensky: We see another accumulation of Russian forces in some parts of the frontline

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukrainian servicemen are observing another accumulation of Russian forces in some parts of the frontline. This was stated in an evening video address by reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State reminded that on the night of September 2, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with more than 150 drones, 50 drones during the day, and dozens more on Tuesday evening.

"In fact, groups of Russian drones in our skies are an accompaniment to Russian statements from China. Russia's blatant disregard for everything the world is doing to end the war," Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, the day before, the Russians literally denied what the US president was saying Donald Trump about the meeting of leaders that is needed to end the war. Also, these days in China, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to tell his stories as if he is not guilty of the war.

"It's as if someone is always "forcing" him to fight, kill, drive children into shelters, and send thousands of people to storm our positions. And now we see another accumulation of Russian forces in some parts of the front. But it does not want to force peace," the President emphasized.

He stated that Russia continues to strike, so Ukraine will respond, in particular asymmetrically, so that Moscow feels "the consequences of its impudence."

"And we continue to work with our partners to put pressure on Russia, and we will. Russia does not hear anything but force and will lie until its losses are severe enough," the Head of State said.