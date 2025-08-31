After Syrsky's report, Zelensky announces new strikes deep into Russia

President: Russian army is concentrating most of its efforts in the Pokrovsk sector

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

On Sunday, August 31, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new strikes deep into Russia after hearing a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyy on the situation at the front. This was reported by the Presidential Office.

According to the Head of State, the Russian army is concentrating the greatest efforts in the Pokrovske direction and, accordingly, suffers the greatest losses. Defense Forces continue to fulfill the assigned tasks in Donetsk region and methodically destroy the occupants.

Zelenskyy noted that in general, in just eight months of 2025, the Russians lost more than 290,000 of their military killed and seriously wounded along the frontline. Russia suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk region, without realizing any of its strategic objectives.

"Our stabilization measures are underway in some parts of the frontline. I am grateful to each unit that ensures the replenishment of the exchange fund for Ukraine, every week there are corresponding results. Thank you," Zelensky emphasized.

We analyzed in detail the situation in the Zaporizhzhia direction and the intentions of the Russians. They also discussed the situation in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

"We will continue our active actions in the way necessary to protect Ukraine. The forces and means are prepared. We have also planned new diplomatic strikes," the president said.