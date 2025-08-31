Russian summer offensive failed and practically did not achieve its goals - General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

The Russian summer offensive has practically failed and has not achieved its goal - the enemy does not have full control over any major city. This was stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in response to the August 30 report of the Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov "on the results of the spring-summer campaign of 2025.".

The military emphasized that this report is a typical example of aggressive Kremlin lies and arrogance.

"The defense forces are holding the front, destroying and exhausting the occupier and proving that no Kremlin propaganda will hide the failure of the Russian spring-summer campaign of 2025," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.

The report is based on wishful thinking and outright lies, the military emphasized. After three and a half years of full-scale aggression, the Kremlin's next "seasonal offensive campaign" has ended in almost nothing.

"Despite Gerasimov's statements, , Russian troops have not gained full control over any major city," the General Staff emphasized.

Instead, since the beginning of 2025, the enemy has lost nearly 210,000 of its soldiers killed and wounded in the battles in Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions. In addition, 2,174 armored combat vehicles, 1,201 tanks, 7,303 artillery systems and 157 multiple launch rocket systems were destroyed or damaged.

And Russia's fake statements about "security zones" in Sumy and Kharkiv regions are an attempt to hide the failures of operations, that have resulted in a "dead end" and losses for the Russians. In the Kursk region alone, 19,080 Russian soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the year, and another 25,000 have been wounded.

Currently, Ukrainian Armed Forces are actively fighting in Sumy region, Kindrativka and Andriivka have been liberated, the enemy is being pushed out of other border settlements, the General Staff said. Russia has significantly overestimated the figures for the seized territories and settlements.

"At the same time, the 100% confirmed result achieved by the Russians since the beginning of 2025 is their total loss of more than 291,000 soldiers killed and wounded. The massive awarding of 120,000 Russian soldiers only confirms the scale of the losses," the military noted .

The General Staff also commented on the statements about Russia's "high-precision strikes exclusively on military targets." Thousands of Ukrainians know the value of these words: Wherever a Russian missile falls, there will be a "command post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" or a "base of foreign mercenaries".

"The thesis of 'destruction of the Ukrainian missile industry' is also a propaganda illusion. Regular accurate strikes on military targets deep in Russia are the best refutation of the Kremlin's fables," the General Staff noted.