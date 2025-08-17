Russians tried to break through to Kupyansk 11 times in a day – Joint Forces Command "Dnipro"

All attacks have been repelled, and no positions have been lost

Illustrative photo: ArmyInform

On the Kupiansk front, the Russian army made 11 attempts to enter the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, in one day. All attacks were repelled. This was reported by... reported announced informed notified advised told gave notice of gave word of gave word gave word to gave word to the effect that gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) Press service of the operational-strategic grouping of troops "Dnipro".

"The enemy continues to attempt to enter Kupiansk, with at least eleven attacks recorded in the past 24 hours," the military wrote.

During the repelling of attacks on Kupyansk, two Russian tanks and three armored vehicles were destroyed.

"No positions were lost," the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Also, on the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces thwarted the enemy's attempts to improve their tactical position near Petropavlivka, Radkivka, Kalynove, Golubivka, Lyman Pershyi, and Kolodyazne.