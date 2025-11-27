Russians are trying to amass in Pokrovsk and prepare the ground for a further offensive, but the Defense Forces are preventing them

Ukrainian Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: t.me/corps7DSHV)

In Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy from advancing further. Raids to destroy the Russians continue south of the railroad, reported seventh Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces.

According to the military, fighting continues along the entire line of the railroad. The Ukrainian military, in particular the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya", in cooperation with other units, are conducting raids south of the railroad to ambush and destroy the enemy.

Clashes also continue in the central part of the city. Over the past 24 hours, attack aircraft killed 21 Russian soldiers. FPV drone operators are also destroying the invaders' personnel and their equipment, which the enemy is disguising in buildings.

"The enemy is trying to continue advancing to the northern part of the city. At the cost of their own lives, the Russians are trying to amass and prepare the ground for a further offensive, including establishing satellite communications. Our military are recording this and preventing such actions," the military summarized.

Railroad in Pokrovsk (map screenshot)

The situation in Pokrovsk (deepstate screenshot)