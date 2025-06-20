"Drone Line" merged with the Unmanned Systems Forces

Robert “Magyar” Brody (Photo: Magyar’s Birds)

All military units of the "Drone Line" project of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been united with the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in one group. This is reported by the SBS.

The Joint Group was created to increase the efficiency of management, transform the Forces, and adapt to the requirements of modern warfare.

"For the first time, the units will operate within a single vertical of control — with a defined structure, clear interaction, and a common vision of the tactics of using drones," the report says.

This will ensure the implementation of unified approaches, coordination of actions, and more systematic combat use of unmanned systems.

The group is commanded by SBS commander Robert "Magyar" Brody .

The SBS reported that the unification is one of the key stages in the implementation of the 100-day plan for the development of unmanned systems forces.