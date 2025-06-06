Commander of the Achilles Regiment: There has never been any competition between the Drone Line and the SBS

Yuriy Fedorenko believes that the units of the Ground Forces and the Unmanned Systems Forces should unite

Yuriy Fedorenko (Photo: Patriot 1221)

The units of the "Drone Line" project of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should be subordinated to the command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This will ensure "echeloned defeat of the enemy." This opinion was expressed by the commander of the 429th separate regiment "Achilles", which is part of the "Drone Line", Yuriy Fedorenko in an interview with LIGA.net .

As Fedorenko noted, the units of the "Drone Line" are focused on performing tasks at a mainly tactical level, while the SBS is focused on mainly operational and strategic levels.

"It is necessary that the SBS have units that will cover both the tactical, operational, and strategic levels. Then we will achieve echeloned defeat of the enemy under the command of one commander and will be able to plan operations more creatively and effectively. Because, in my opinion, the operational level directly depends on the tactical level. They both affect the strategic level," said the commander of the "Achilles".





He believes that the unification of units under the unified command of the SBS is only a matter of time.

"In my opinion, it is absolutely obvious that sooner or later this will all merge into a single story. The only question is when to do it. When the system can be configured to accept our units," said Fedorenko.

The commander of the Achilles emphasized that there was never any competition between the units of the Drone Line and the SBS.

"Our units did not arise as a counterweight to the SBS. We are all a counterweight to the occupiers on the battlefield. Because now Russia has begun to receive a rebuff many times stronger than before. We are changing the course of events in some areas," he said.

According to Fedorenko, the SBS and the "Drone Line" have conducted a significant number of joint successful operations.