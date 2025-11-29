Yermak speaks about Zelenskyy after his resignation

Former head of the OP says he does not feel anger towards the president over his dismissal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andriy Yermak (Illustrative photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO / EPA)

Former head of the presidential Office Andriy Yermak, who resigned after the searches by anti-corruption authorities, said he did not hold a grudge against the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was stated by a former official said in a commentary to the Financial Times.

Yermak said he did not feel angry with Zelenskyy for his dismissal: "He was my friend before this job and will be remembered after."

At the same time, the FT notes that even after his resignation, Yermak's influence was still felt.

Many current and former Ukrainian officials, MPs, and politicians still refused to speak to the media about the former head of the OP on the record, fearing that he would remain close to the president.

""I don’t want to dance on his grave. Especially before making sure it is one," said one of the media interlocutors.

Earlier, a few hours after his resignation on November 28, Yermak stated to the New York Post tabloid that he was going to the frontline. However, he did not say when and how he was going to get there or whether he would join the Ukrainian Armed Forces.