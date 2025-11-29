Yermak speaks about Zelenskyy after his resignation
Former head of the presidential Office Andriy Yermak, who resigned after the searches by anti-corruption authorities, said he did not hold a grudge against the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was stated by a former official said in a commentary to the Financial Times.
Yermak said he did not feel angry with Zelenskyy for his dismissal: "He was my friend before this job and will be remembered after."
At the same time, the FT notes that even after his resignation, Yermak's influence was still felt.
Many current and former Ukrainian officials, MPs, and politicians still refused to speak to the media about the former head of the OP on the record, fearing that he would remain close to the president.
""I don’t want to dance on his grave. Especially before making sure it is one," said one of the media interlocutors.
Earlier, a few hours after his resignation on November 28, Yermak stated to the New York Post tabloid that he was going to the frontline. However, he did not say when and how he was going to get there or whether he would join the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
- On the morning of November 28, NABU and SAPO conducted searches on Yermak: both in the government quarter and at his home. Sources told the FT that this was related to case of the corruption in the energy sector. At that time, the head of the OP declared "full cooperation" with the investigation
- In the evening of the same day, Yermak wrote a letter of resignation, which was accepted by Zelenskyy. The president also announced the reboot of the his Office.
- At the moment, Yermak has not received a suspicion from law enforcement.
