The defendant in the Mindich tapes is released on almost UAH 100 million bail

Law enforcers claimed that the former Energoatom security director appeared on the wiretap as Ryoshyk, who complained that $1.6 million was difficult to carry

Illustrative photo: NABU

Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in the Midas anti-corruption operation, was granted bail and released from the pre-trial detention center. This, with reference to the man's lawyer, Petro Boyko, was reported by Schemes project of Radio Liberty.

The interlocutors of "Skhemy" in law enforcement agencies reported that Fursenko was bailed out on November 24, and the next day he was released from custody. This was also confirmed by the defendant's defense lawyer. At the same time, the project was unable to contact the suspect himself, as he did not answer his phone calls.

Fursenko worked as a security director at a state-owned enterprise Energoatom. The investigation claims that he was an accountant for an illegal "money laundering back office".

According to law enforcement, Fursenko appears on the tapes with wiretaps of the defendants under the pseudonym Ryoshyk. In particular, in one of the fragments in the recordings, Ryoshyk complained that carrying $1.6 million was "a kind of pleasure."

november 13, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose Fursenko was granted bail in the amount of UAH 95 million. "Schemes", referring to the data obtained, write that the money for the defendant was paid by a private company Varus Sinergi with a valid authorized capital of UAH 100,000.

The owner of this company is Bohdan Furkevych from Kamianets-Podilskyi, whose number is signed in the Getcontact service as "Bohdan Rishalo Vid Andrii," "Bohdan Policia" and "Bohdan Voikomat Kamianets," the project says.

The journalists write that this company was registered in Mariupol in 2019 and changed its legal address to Kyiv in 2022; its main activity is wholesale wood trade. The owner of the company did not respond to Skhemy's calls.

Ukrainska Pravda, citing law enforcement sources, claimed that Ryoshyk returned from a two-week vacation in the Maldives on November 8, just two days before anti-corruption authorities announced Operation Midas.

"But either they didn't have time to warn him, or they didn't consider him worth saving," the media stated.