The court remanded Chernyshev in custody with bail exceeding UAH 51 million
The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled to send former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov into custody for two months with the possibility of bail. This became known from the broadcast of the court session.
The judge decided to impose a pre-trial restraint on the former minister in the form of detention for a period of 60 days from the date of his actual detention, i.e. January 16, 2025 inclusive.
HACC sets bail for suspect at UAH 51.6 million.
If Chernyshov is granted bail, he will be obliged to report to law enforcement at the first request, not to leave Kyiv region without the permission of detectives and prosecutors, to report changes of residence, to refrain from communicating with the defendants in the case, and to surrender his passports for traveling abroad.
At the same time, HACCU denied requests for Chernyshev's bail.
- On November 11, the NABU and the SAP notified the former deputy prime minister of suspicion of illicit enrichment. According to law enforcement, he is a person involved in the Midas energy corruption case, alias Che Guevara.
- On November 12, the UP reported that for the second time, suspect Chernyshov visited military intelligence. Details are unknown, and the visit itself "raises questions".
- On November 14, NABU and SAPO served Chernyshov with a request to keep him in custody.
Comments (0)