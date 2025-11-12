UP: Twice suspect Chernyshov visited military intelligence

Oleksiy Chernyshov (Photo: Naftogaz press service)

On November 12, the former deputy prime minister, minister of unity and former head of Naftogaz Oleksiy Chernyshov, who had received the previous day second suspicion from anti-corruption agencies, visited the building of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), states Ukrayinska Pravda publication.

According to the media, the details of the visit are currently unknown.

Earlier, UP sources reported that it was the military intelligence that was involved in Chernyshov's return from abroad in June, before he received first suspicion.

"Therefore, Chernyshov's current visit to the intelligence service raises questions – in particular, whether it could be connected with an attempt to flee the country," the media outlet states.

At the same time, its interlocutors in the High Anti-Corruption Court said that the court had not yet received a motion to impose a preventive measure on Chernyshov.

The HUR has not yet commented on this information.