NABU: ex-Minister Chernyshov is detained as a measure of restraint
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau together with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported that the former Deputy Prime Minister was served with a request to keep him in custody.
Law enforcement officers did not disclose the name of the defendant, but according to the details of the case, it is Oleksiy Chernyshev .
Law enforcement officers found out that the former official was among the visitors of the so-called "laundry" – a place where money laundering was carried out as part of a corruption scheme with NNEGC Energoatom.
Detectives of documented the transfer of over $1.2 million and almost €100,000 in cash to to the suspect and his proxy (wife Svitlana). The former official is suspected of illicit enrichment .
- on November 12, Ukrayinska Pravda reported that for the second time, suspect Chernyshov visited military intelligence. Details are unknown, and the visit itself "raises questions.".
- On the same day, President called for the resignation of former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and his successor Svitlana Hrynchuk. They both have already written letters of resignation .
- On November 13, the HACC completed the selection of preventive measures for the Midas case suspects, all detainees are in pre-trial detention centers. However, two of the defendants in the Mindich tapes were released on bail the same day.
