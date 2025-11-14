NABU: ex-Minister Chernyshov is detained as a measure of restraint

The former Deputy Prime Minister was served with a request for a preventive measure

Oleksiy Chernyshov (Photo: facebook.com/oleksiy.chernyshov)

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau together with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported that the former Deputy Prime Minister was served with a request to keep him in custody.

Law enforcement officers did not disclose the name of the defendant, but according to the details of the case, it is Oleksiy Chernyshev .

Law enforcement officers found out that the former official was among the visitors of the so-called "laundry" – a place where money laundering was carried out as part of a corruption scheme with NNEGC Energoatom.

Detectives of documented the transfer of over $1.2 million and almost €100,000 in cash to to the suspect and his proxy (wife Svitlana). The former official is suspected of illicit enrichment .