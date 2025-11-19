Over UAH 51 million bail for NABU suspect Chernyshov – Schemes

Former official may be released from jail the very next day after a preventive measure is imposed in the energy corruption case

Oleksiy Chernyshov (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA)

For the former deputy prime minister and a suspect in the new anti-corruption operation "Midas" Oleksiy Chernyshov posted a multimillion-dollar bail, reported Radio Liberty's Schemes project, citing interlocutors in law enforcement.

According to them, Chernyshev was released on bail in the amount of UAH 51.6, and he is due to be released from the pre-trial detention center in the near future.

The Schemes' interlocutors added that the bail was paid by two individuals, 30 million and 21.6 million, respectively.

The draft indicates that the official may be released from custody as early as the evening of November 19.

The day before, the High Anti-Corruption Court decided to send Chernyshev to custody with an alternative to bail.