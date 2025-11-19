Over UAH 51 million bail for NABU suspect Chernyshov – Schemes
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
For the former deputy prime minister and a suspect in the new anti-corruption operation "Midas" Oleksiy Chernyshov posted a multimillion-dollar bail, reported Radio Liberty's Schemes project, citing interlocutors in law enforcement.
According to them, Chernyshev was released on bail in the amount of UAH 51.6, and he is due to be released from the pre-trial detention center in the near future.
Read also
The Schemes' interlocutors added that the bail was paid by two individuals, 30 million and 21.6 million, respectively.
The draft indicates that the official may be released from custody as early as the evening of November 19.
The day before, the High Anti-Corruption Court decided to send Chernyshev to custody with an alternative to bail.
- On November 11, NABU and SAPO reported about the second suspicion of illicit enrichment against the former deputy prime minister. According to law enforcement officials, he is involved in the Midas energy corruption case, alias Che Guevara.
- The next day, the UP media reported that the defendant visited military intelligence. Details are unknown, and the visit itself "raises questions."
- Chernyshov received his first suspicion in June in the case of corrupt land scheme.
Comments (0)