"Changes a lot of things". Klimkin comments on Trump's son-in-law's participation in peace plan talks

The former minister said Kushner would be a key player in the talks in the coming days

Pavlo Klimkin (Photo: LIGA.net)

Involvement of a senior advisor and son-in-law of the US president Donald Trump Jared Kushner's to negotiations on a peace plan changes "a lot". This opinion was expressed by Pavlo Klimkin, minister of Foreign Affairs (2014-2019) and analyst, in the new issue of "Klimkin Explains" on the YouTube channel of LIGA.net.

"Sometimes, as you may recall, Mr. [US special envoy] Witkoff tried to troll him that he did not fully understand what he was talking about speak. Please note that no one is trolling Jared Kushner. Because he is a very smart man. I remember well the Ministerial Conference in 2018, where he presented his plan for the Middle East. He is an extremely intelligent person," Klimkin said.

According to the analyst, Kushner's involvement in Ukrainian issues, which clearly took place at Trump's request, "changes a lot of things as well."

"Although he [Kushner] tried to stay out of the limelight [at the Ukraine-US talks] in Geneva: he sat quietly on the periphery. But I believe that he will be a key player in the conversations in the coming days. Because he understands how to make plans. He thinks very strategically, very systematically," the former minister said.

