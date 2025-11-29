Instead of long-range Tomahawk missiles, Witkoff advised Ukraine to ask Trump to lift tariffs for 10 years

Trump's special envoy urges Ukrainian officials to try a different approach in negotiations

Steve Witkoff (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA)

In October 2025, the special envoy of the US leader Steve Witkoff called on Ukrainian officials to ask Donald Trump about canceling tariffs in exchange for providing long-range Tomahawk missiles. His words were quoted by the Wall Street Journal.

That month, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy flew to Washington, hoping to receive American Tomahawk cruise missiles – the Ukrainian military wanted to disable oil refineries, forcing Moscow to negotiate on more favorable terms, the media reports.

However, the day before Zelenskyy's arrival, the American leader Donald Trump had a call with the dictator of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and decided not to offer Tomahwk to Ukraine.

Witkoff encouraged Ukrainian officials to try a different approach, saying what good could a "handful of missiles" do, the WSJ reports.

Instead, the special envoy urged Ukraine to ask Trump for a 10-year duty-free period. According to Witkoff, this would give a significant boost to the Ukrainian economy.

"I'm in the business of making deals. That's why I'm here. We keep knocking on doors and offering ideas," he explained to reporters.

Read also Trump is in trouble with Rush again: the Witkoff scandal is not going away