WSJ: Florida meeting to discuss Ukraine's election timetable and possibility of "territory swap"

A top US administration official tells the media that the new talks will address the issues that remain unresolved between Washington and Kyiv

Negotiations on the peace plan in Florida will include discussions on "territory swaps" and elections in Ukraine. About declares the Wall Street Journal, citing an unnamed senior US administration official.

According to him, these talks will address the issue of the election schedule in Ukraine, the possibility of "land swap" between Russia and Ukraine, as well as other issues that remain unresolved between Washington and Kyiv.

Earlier, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that he would discuss "sensitive things, sensitive" regarding the peace plan directly with his American counterpart Donald Trump.

Earlier, an unnamed top U.S. official told Axios that the White House wants to eliminate discrepancies on the issues of territory and security guarantees during the meeting in Florida.

"Ukrainians know what we expect from them," he said.

At the beginning of the meeting, the secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the goal of the talks is "to secure an end to the war that leaves Ukraine sovereign and independent and enables it to achieve true prosperity."

During the break, the special envoy of the US president Steve Witkoff said he was "positive" about the talks with Ukraine's representatives, transmitted Suspilne. He also confirmed that he was flying to Moscow the next day to meet with the Russian dictator on December 2 Vladimir Putin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that this meeting was to take place on the 4th or 5th of the month.

Meanwhile, first deputy foreign minister Serhiy Kyslytsya said about the "good start" of the meeting: "Warm atmosphere, conducive to potential progressive outcome."