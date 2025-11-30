Umerov after the talks: US shares key goals of Ukraine

NSDC secretary reports to the president on the results of the meeting with the United States

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard / EPA)

Head of the Ukrainian delegation, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov said after talks with the United States that Washington shares Kyiv's key goals. The official said this said after the report to the president To Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have made significant progress in promoting a decent peace and bringing our positions closer to the American side. Our key goals – security, sovereignty and lasting peace – remain unchanged and are shared by the American side," Umerov said.

He announced that consultations would continue and "work on agreeing on a common framework decision" would be forthcoming.

Later, president reported that the NSDC secretary reported to him on the main parameters of the dialogue, the emphasis and some results after the meeting in Miami.

"It is important that there is a constructive conversation, and all issues at the meetings were discussed frankly and aimed at ensuring the sovereignty and national interests of Ukraine [...] We will continue to work. I look forward to a full report from our team in person," Zelenskyy wrote, traditionally thanking his American counterpart Donald Trump and his team.