"He has to sell Ukraine to Russia": Trump reacts to Witkoff and Ushakov's conversation

Trump calls it normal practice for a conversation between the US special envoy and an aide to the Kremlin leader

US President Donald Trump (Photo: ERA / Aaron Schwartz)

President of the United States Donald Trump responded on "merged" Bloomberg phone conversation of the US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The latter was advising the Russian on how to further present the "peace deal" proposals to the US president. Trump called it "standard practice" when commenting on the situation to journalists aboard Air Force One.

"This is standard practice, you know, because he has to sell it to Ukraine. He has to sell Ukraine to Russia. That's what a person who makes deals does," the American leader said.

He suggested that Vitkoff "is saying the same thing to Ukraine, because each side has to do its part."

According to Bloomberg, the conversation between Vitkoff and Ushakov took place in October and lasted just over five minutes. The special counsel advised the Russian representative on how to discuss the issue with Trump. His suggestions were to organize a phone call between Trump and Putin to take place before Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the White House later that week.

"And one more thing: Zelenskiy is coming to the White House on Friday... I'll go to that meeting because they want me there, but I think if possible, we'll talk to your boss before that meeting on Friday," Vitkoff said in the conversation.

He also recommended that Putin congratulate Trump on reaching a peace agreement on Gaza, expressing Russia's support and respect for the US president as a "peacemaker."