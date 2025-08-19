The members of the European Council agreed to cooperate with the United States

An extraordinary meeting of EU leaders took place following the meeting between Zelensky and Trump in Washington.

António Costa during a meeting of the members of the European Council (Photo: @eucopresident)

Members of the European Council, following discussion of the results of the Washington summit with the participation of the US President Donald Trump and the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to cooperate with the United States on "concrete" security guarantees for Ukraine. This was announced... reported / announced / notified / informed President of the European Council António Costa on social media X.

He stated that Ukraine would remain a priority issue on the leaders' agenda in the coming "weeks and months."

"We will cooperate with the United States on concrete and important security guarantees. Together with President Zelensky and the US, we will prepare the next steps to achieve a just and lasting peace," Costa wrote.

He stressed that the EU maintains unity and unwavering support for Ukraine, and is committed to maintaining pressure on Russia.

How reported / announced / notified / informed / said Zelenskyy, in a Telegram message, immediately after the meeting, called Costa to discuss the results of the meeting.

"Reliable security guarantees for Ukraine that will work are the most important achievement of our joint work – of all partners, and most importantly, of Ukrainian courage, which has protected our independence," Zelensky wrote after the conversation.

The leaders also discussed the preparation of a new, 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

"The pressure must increase until Russia takes real steps to stop the war," the president said.