"Weak spot." Analyst Samus told what US weapons Ukraine critically needs

Expert hopes that "after the publicity Ukraine has given to Patriot and other weapons," Washington will not leave Kyiv without missiles

HIMARS (Illustrative photo: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / EPA)

From the United States, Ukraine critically needs Patriot and HIMARS systems, ammunition, spare parts, and missiles for F-16 fighters. Military analyst Mykhailo Samus spoke about this "weakness" in a commentary for a detailed text on LIGA.net.

"There are no substitutes for Patriot missiles. I hope that after the advertising that Ukraine has done for Patriot and other weapons, the US will not leave Kyiv without missiles. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have increased the price for them. Without ammunition, Patriot or HIMARS by themselves are worth little," the expert said.

According to him, every day Europe and Ukraine are producing more of their own weapons and ammunition, although "not as much as we would like."

The analyst noted that Ukraine's weak point is Patriot, HIMARS, ammunition for them, spare parts and some missiles for the F-16

Samus added: if the Defense Forces run out of Patriot missiles, then Russian ballistic missiles "will fly to all Ukrainian cities," and if the States do not sell F-16 missiles and electronic warfare systems, then this will reduce the combat capability of the aircraft.