Budanov: US assistance will continue in the near future
The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov said that US military assistance to Ukraine will continue in the near future. He told this in an interview with Bloomberg,
According to Budanov, US support for Ukraine will continue "in the near future".
The head of the GUR also said that Washington could send additional air defense systems.
At the same time, the intelligence chief called the position of US President Donald Trump consistent.
"One should not judge him by media characteristics. As head of a special service I know more things," he explained.
- on July 10, Zelenskyy confirmed the unfreezing of US military aid and noted that countries are working to ensure that such support arrives on time.
- The Ukrainian president also said that the country plans to buy new arms packages from partners in Europe and the US, and the lists have already been handed over. Among other things, it is about additional Patriot systems and missiles to them, which are needed to shoot down Russian ballistic missiles.
- In the same interview, Budanov said that a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war is realistic to achieve as soon as possible and long before the end of 2025.