Budanov: US assistance will continue in the near future

The intelligence chief called Trump's position consistent and urged not to judge him by media assessments

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Office of the President)

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov said that US military assistance to Ukraine will continue in the near future. He told this in an interview with Bloomberg,

According to Budanov, US support for Ukraine will continue "in the near future".

The head of the GUR also said that Washington could send additional air defense systems.

At the same time, the intelligence chief called the position of US President Donald Trump consistent.

"One should not judge him by media characteristics. As head of a special service I know more things," he explained.