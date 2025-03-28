Ukraine, European countries agree to expand access to intelligence data – Zelenskyy

The agreement involves access to relevant technologies and satellites owned by partners

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

During a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris, Ukraine reached an agreement with European partners to expand access to their intelligence data, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during a briefing.

The president confirmed that such an agreement had been reached with several countries but declined to provide further details.

Ukraine's expanded access to intelligence is a European initiative, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He clarified that this involves access to relevant technologies and satellites owned by partner nations.