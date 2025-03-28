Ukraine, European countries agree to expand access to intelligence data – Zelenskyy
During a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris, Ukraine reached an agreement with European partners to expand access to their intelligence data, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during a briefing.
The president confirmed that such an agreement had been reached with several countries but declined to provide further details.
Ukraine's expanded access to intelligence is a European initiative, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
He clarified that this involves access to relevant technologies and satellites owned by partner nations.
- On March 4-5, following a dispute with Zelenskyy at the White House, Donald Trump temporarily halted military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.
- At the same time, Trump's special envoy, Steve Vitkoff, stated that the U.S. had not cut off access to intelligence that Ukraine needs for its defense. However, CNN sources reported that the U.S. had "scaled back" the sharing of any information Ukrainian forces could use to strike Russian targets.
- The U.S. resumed aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine only after talks in Saudi Arabia on March 11. This included military aid packages announced by the previous Biden administration.