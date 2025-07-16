Russia launches Iskander-M and 400 drones at Ukraine: dozens of hits

Most of the drones launched by the Russians are "shahids". The Air Force recorded 57 drones and a ballistic missile hit

The aftermath in Vinnytsia (Photo: SES)

From the evening of July 15 to the night of July 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 400 drones of various types. The main areas of attack were Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv and Vinnytsia. This was reported by Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Up to 255 out of 400 launched UAVs are "shahids".

As of 08:30, the air defense shot down 198 "Shahed" in the north, south, east and center of the country.

Another 145 imitator drones were lost locally or suppressed by electronic warfare.

One missile and 57 UAVs hit 12 locations, and debris fell at two more locations.

In Vinnytsia, two civilian industrial facilities were hit, where large-scale fires broke out. Eight people were injured and hospitalized.

Kryvyi Rih was attacked simultaneously by 28 drones and one missile. About 20 "arrivals" were recorded in the city, and an enterprise was destroyed. A 17-year-old boy was injured – he is in serious condition with an abdominal wound.

In Kharkiv, the Russians struck the Kyivskyi district 16 times in 14 minutes – the target was a business. Fires broke out, a 54-year-old man was injured.