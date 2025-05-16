Merz calls talks in Istanbul a "positive signal"

Friedrich Merz (Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the first direct talks between Ukraine and Russia since 2022 in Istanbul and called the meeting a "positive signal." He expressed this opinion at the summit of the European Political Community in Albania, reports the magazine Stern.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Merz said the meeting was "a very small but first positive signal".

German Chancellor calls for further arms supplies to Ukraine.

"We must step up our diplomatic efforts, but we must also make clear our military support for this country. There should be no doubt that we stand ready to continue our support," he said.

So far, there have been only "very, very small diplomatic successes," Merz added .