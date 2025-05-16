Merz calls talks in Istanbul a "positive signal"
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the first direct talks between Ukraine and Russia since 2022 in Istanbul and called the meeting a "positive signal." He expressed this opinion at the summit of the European Political Community in Albania, reports the magazine Stern.
Merz said the meeting was "a very small but first positive signal".
German Chancellor calls for further arms supplies to Ukraine.
"We must step up our diplomatic efforts, but we must also make clear our military support for this country. There should be no doubt that we stand ready to continue our support," he said.
So far, there have been only "very, very small diplomatic successes," Merz added .
- On May 16, trilateral talks between the delegations of Ukraine, the United States and Turkey took place in Istanbul.
- Before the trilateral talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg, as well as advisors to the leaders of the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
- Around 1:40 p.m., a meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey began. Two hours later, it became known that the negotiations were completed.