Yermak: An important issue is a direct meeting between Zelensky and Putin, who for some reason did not arrive

Ukrainian delegation met in Istanbul with Kellogg and advisors to the presidents of other allied countries

Keith Kellogg and Andriy Yermak (Photo: Andriy Yermak)

Before the start of the trilateral talks between Ukraine, Turkey and the United States in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation met with the US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg and advisors to the leaders of Great Britain, France and Germany. The parties coordinated positions for negotiations with the Russian Federation and discussed the issue of a direct meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin . This was reported by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak .

The Ukrainian delegation, in addition to Yermak, included Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga .

"We coordinated positions before the meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul. The Ukrainian delegation is in Istanbul today to achieve an unconditional ceasefire – this is our priority," the head of the OP wrote.

He noted that Ukraine is ready for peace and a long-term and unconditional ceasefire and negotiations at the highest level.

According to Yermak, an important issue was the direct meeting between Zelensky and Putin, who "for some reason did not come to Turkey."

The United Kingdom was represented at the meeting by Jonathan Powell, the Prime Minister's National Security Advisor, France by Emmanuel Bonnon, the French President's Diplomatic Advisor, and Germany by Günther Sauter, the German Chancellor's Foreign Policy and Security Advisor.

