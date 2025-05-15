Zelensky: Ukrainian delegation leaves for Istanbul
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a Ukrainian delegation will travel to Istanbul to meet with the Russian delegation. He made this statement at a briefing in Ankara.
The delegation will be led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov . It will include military and intelligence officers.
Zelensky himself is not flying to Istanbul.
As the president stated, he made the decision to send a Ukrainian delegation despite the low level of Russian representation as a sign of respect for partners.
"Despite the rather low level of representation, out of respect for President Trump , out of respect for the high level of the Turkish delegation and President Erdogan, I decided to send a delegation," he said.
He noted that Ukraine wants to demonstrate that it is ready to take the first steps towards ending the war, namely a ceasefire.
Zelensky stressed that he still believes that Russia is not serious about the negotiations.
"I still believe that Russia continues to take these meetings lightly, does not want to end the war, but let's hope that they will demonstrate at least something," Zelensky said.
He added that the Turkish delegation will also go to Istanbul. The American delegation is partially present there. The meeting may take place as early as the evening of May 15.
- On May 11, Putin suggested that Ukraine resume direct talks on May 15 in Istanbul without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially big day for Ukraine and Russia."
- Zelensky later said he was ready to meet with Putin in Istanbul and would wait for him there. And on May 13, the president confirmed a visit to Turkey and announced talks with Erdogan.
- Britain noted that Russia had sent "low-level" representatives to Turkey for negotiations. Zelensky himself called the level of the Russian delegation in Turkey "fake."