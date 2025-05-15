Zelensky: Ukrainian delegation leaves for Istanbul

The delegation will be led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a Ukrainian delegation will travel to Istanbul to meet with the Russian delegation. He made this statement at a briefing in Ankara.

The delegation will be led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov . It will include military and intelligence officers.

Zelensky himself is not flying to Istanbul.

As the president stated, he made the decision to send a Ukrainian delegation despite the low level of Russian representation as a sign of respect for partners.

"Despite the rather low level of representation, out of respect for President Trump , out of respect for the high level of the Turkish delegation and President Erdogan, I decided to send a delegation," he said.

He noted that Ukraine wants to demonstrate that it is ready to take the first steps towards ending the war, namely a ceasefire.

Zelensky stressed that he still believes that Russia is not serious about the negotiations.

"I still believe that Russia continues to take these meetings lightly, does not want to end the war, but let's hope that they will demonstrate at least something," Zelensky said.

He added that the Turkish delegation will also go to Istanbul. The American delegation is partially present there. The meeting may take place as early as the evening of May 15.