Negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Turkey begin in Istanbul – video
Trilateral talks between the delegations of Ukraine, the United States, and Turkey begin in Istanbul. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
As reports Anadolu Ajansı, the trilateral meeting has already begun under the chairmanship of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
The U.S. delegation, headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, , includes President Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg , and Ambassador Tom Barrack, Ambassador to Ankara
The Ukrainian delegation, headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, , includes Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.
The Head of the OP also published a short video of the meeting.
UPDATED AT 12:07. Turkish media, including Milliyet and Dünya Gazetesi, reported that the trilateral talks at the Dolmabahçe Presidential Palace in Istanbul have concluded. The meeting lasted about an hour.
- on May 5, Rubio said that the United States does not have high expectations for the talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on May 16. He noted that he does not plan to meet personally with the Russian delegation in Turkey.
- The Secretary of State also emphasized that without a personal conversation between Trump and Putin there will be no breakthrough in the peaceful dialogue. In addition, according to Rubio, the level of the negotiating team that Russia sent to Turkey does not indicate this breakthrough.
- On May 16, it became known that two meetings in different formats are planned in Istanbul, the US and Russia will not meet.
- Rubio has already arrived in Istanbul, The mood of the US delegation is described as "quite gloomy".