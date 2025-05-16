Negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Turkey begin in Istanbul – video

The meeting was attended by Rubio, Yermak, Sibiga, Fidan and others

US-Ukraine-Turkey meeting (Photo: x.com/anadoluajansi)

Trilateral talks between the delegations of Ukraine, the United States, and Turkey begin in Istanbul. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As reports Anadolu Ajansı, the trilateral meeting has already begun under the chairmanship of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The U.S. delegation, headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, , includes President Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg , and Ambassador Tom Barrack, Ambassador to Ankara

The Ukrainian delegation, headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, , includes Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

The Head of the OP also published a short video of the meeting.

UPDATED AT 12:07. Turkish media, including Milliyet and Dünya Gazetesi, reported that the trilateral talks at the Dolmabahçe Presidential Palace in Istanbul have concluded. The meeting lasted about an hour.